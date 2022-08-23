Educational Consulting: Build A Bridge Between You And Your Child

There is no denying the fact that life is becoming increasingly more complicated, yet at the same time, becoming in some ways more simple to navigate. Does that sound like a contradiction? In this modern world, household tasks that used to take a lot of our time, are now simplified by machines or done by others. In short, the global, highly industrialized world we live in makes it easy to get modern life done. But it also opens up a vast amount of information and choices that create complexity. Right at our fingertips. Especially in the fast-paced, competitive environment of the East Coast. It’s no wonder that teens and young adults feel so adrift in this sea of information and virtual connection.

As a parent, you can see that your child is struggling, but where to begin? What hard or soft skills are they lacking? Sure, it’s easy to see that they struggle with homework, or with navigating their social media feed, but do you know why this is? If you find yourself up at night wondering who can help, consider getting in touch with an Educational Consultant. Educational consulting for teens and young adults can help you navigate the pressures of East Coast living.

What Is Educational Consulting?

In trying to answer this question, we invited Jeremy McGeorge to our In The Trenches podcast. Jeremy McGeorge is an East Coast-based educational consultant that works day in and day out with families in crisis. During our time together, Jeremy explained what educational consulting is, how he does it, and what he’s learned along the way. With 20 years of experience working in the trenches with youth, including Millennials and Gen Z kids, McGeorge had a lot of great insight to share. In the interview, Jeremy talks about what it’s like to be a Millennial or Gen Z kid growing up on the East Coast and how an educational consultant can help.

Educational consultants provide advice and guidance to families who are looking to improve their educational opportunities. In many cases, educational consultants are hired by schools or school districts to help them identify and implement new educational programs. However, educational consultants can also work with individual families, helping them to choose the right school for their child or to navigate the college admissions process.

And as McGeorge points out, it’s not just about an academic fit; it’s equally important to find the right emotional fit. McGeorge sees the role of an education consultant as “an intersection between behavioral health care and education.” He believes that an educational consultant can help parents and kids “access the best level of care and education,” as they navigate the educational system. A good educational consultant will try to “demystify” the process and help guide families to educational opportunities that are a great fit for a young adult’s challenges and strengths. In the end, an educational consultant can help families “just feel more confident about the decisions they’re making.”

How Do You Know When To Call An Educational Consultant

An educational consultant can help with a variety of services, such as tutoring, college applications, therapy, and educational planning. However, it can be difficult to know when to call an educational consultant.

An educational consultant can help in the following situations:

Your child is struggling in school and you’re not sure why.

Your child is having difficulty adjusting to a new school.

You are not sure what steps to take after high school.

You are interested in exploring educational options outside of traditional schools.

You need help creating or updating an educational plan.

If you’re experiencing any of these issues, an educational consultant can likely assist you. And although educational consulting is a field that is still relatively new, it is one that is growing rapidly.

How Does Mental Health Impact Teens/Young Adults/Children Living On The East Coast?

It seems like kids these days have it all. They have all the comforts of life, their basic needs are met, and most live in a supportive family unit. They should be the happiest generation in the world, right? There have never been so many opportunities to learn and grow talents and skills. Yet, the myriad of choices can also be paralyzing. McGeorge lives and works in New York, on the East Coast, so we asked him these ever popular questions: Are people truly more stressed out on the East Coast? Or is it just a stereotype?

In his work, McGeorge works with all types of individuals across the board, and he believes that there is “definitely a heightened expectation for performance on the East Coast academically and professionally.” And it’s not something that solely exists in New York. He feels that from a young age, East Coasters, like those living in Boston or New Jersey, or other metropolitan areas of the East Coast, are expected to cultivate multiple activities and master those activities at a high level of competency. Because McGeorge travels so much for work, he has had a front-row seat to different communities across the country, and he has found that there “definitely is an intensity in the northeast corridor that puts a lot of expectation on our kids and families” to deliver at a competitive level that can’t help but build stress into that type of lifestyle.

The fast-paced lifestyle and high expectations can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. In addition, constant exposure to social media can magnify feelings of inadequacy and insecurity. As a result, teens need to take care of their mental health. There are many ways to do this, including exercise, spending time with friends and family, and getting sufficient sleep. By taking steps to improve mental health, teens can live happier and healthier lives.

7 Benefits Of Educational Consulting For Your Child

Educational consulting can be very beneficial for your child or teen. Educational consulting can provide many benefits for your child. Educational consulting can:

Help your child choose the right educational path. Find the right college, academically and emotionally. Deal with the pressures of East Coast living. Succeed in their academic career. Prepare for standardized tests, such as the SAT or ACT. Write a personal statement for college applications. Find a supportive community.

In short, educational consulting can be a great way to help your child reach their full potential.

The Unspoken Pressure On Teens And Families On The East Coast

There is a certain competitiveness and throb that underpins the East Coast community. From the bustling suburbs of New Jersey to the cacophony of New York, this feeling of constant pressure can be subtle, however, nearly all young people will acknowledge that they experience this indirect, but tangible pressure to be the best–at their school, their careers, their appearance–even their hobbies!

It used to be a given that most kids would be more financially well-off than their parents, but success wasn’t defined so materially in those days. We live in a very fast-paced, competitive world. Success tends to look a certain way on the East Coast, and many East Coasters do not question this reality. It can be overwhelming, and teens sometimes feel that they lose their sense of self in the quest for the perfect East Coast life.

But it’s important to remember that everyone is under pressure in some way or another. This is a common theme for many Millennial and Gen Z youth, especially those living on the East Coast. If you are feeling pressure to succeed, you’re not alone. Try to find ways to relieve the pressure, like spending time with friends or family, and participating in hobbies that you enjoy but don’t feel you need to be the best at. It’s important to slow down enough to connect meaningfully with family and friends. Your kids may have 15,000 followers on Instagram, but how many friends do they connect with face-to-face? McGeorge says that “some of the families that I feel like have the best balance that I’ve come in contact with are those that are willing to just set all of that aside, lock that stuff up in a microwave and just make it go away for a while so that there’s time to connect as humans.” Sounds like sage advice.

Adventure Therapy–Connecting East Coast Youth With The Good That Lies Within

Pure Life has served hundreds of families through our researched-based Adventure Therapy model. For the last nine years, we have helped families and young adults heal emotional walls and create meaningful connections. In addition, our adolescent program provides services for youth, ages 15-17. Our unique program model incorporates nature, mindfulness, cultural immersion, adventure activities, and community service built on the strong foundation of clinical support provided by our licensed Masters-level clinicians. During the program, our students work on social skills, leadership skills, and executive functioning skills as they become immersed in the culture of Costa Rica. Our curriculum includes community service and adventure-based activities.

If you are curious about how Adventure Therapy can create a lasting change for your struggling teen or young adult, you can learn more here. This whitepaper walks you through some of the issues that today’s young adults face and how Pure Life can help them work through struggles like depression, substance abuse, trauma, anxiety, family conflict, gaming additions, mood disorder, and even low motivation or failure of launch. There is a way forward if you are a parent of an East Coast young adult or teen who is struggling to make sense of life. Let us help your child move confidently toward their goal of independent living. Reach out to us today with additional questions, and we’ll walk the path together.