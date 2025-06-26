How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Young Adults

Healthy boundaries set limits on behavior, responsibilities, and relationships. Rather than exerting control, boundaries with young adults set rules and expectations that are clearly defined and firmly enforced, respecting the agency of both parent and child.

Healthy boundaries are essential for emotional development, independence, and long-term success. As simple as this sounds, the application can seem daunting to parents. It’s tricky to find the right balance between support and autonomy. However, ignoring this vital parenting skill can lead to issues like resentment, codependency, or failure to launch.

Common Challenges Parents Face When Setting Boundaries

One of the questions we frequently get asked is how to set boundaries with young adults without damaging the relationship. Although it may seem scary at first, boundaries are essentially about protecting the relationship, not damaging it.

Most of the common challenges that parents face are psychological. Parents often resist setting boundaries because of:

Guilt

Fear of rejection, or being pegged as “the bad guy”

The belief that boundaries will damage a relationship

Fear of how your child will respond, especially if a youth is prone to angry outbursts, withdrawal, or manipulation, or engages in risky behavior to insert temporary control

Lack of knowledge and experience–boundary setting was never modeled in their home growing up, so they don’t know what it looks like or how to enforce it

The key to setting healthy boundaries that strengthen a relationship is rooted in calm, clear, and respectful communication. It has little to do with control or punishment. By the way, it’s normal to feel guilt and fear, especially if your child reacts with anger, withdrawal, or manipulation. But their resistance doesn’t mean the boundary is wrong—it often means it’s needed. The hardest part is staying calm and unemotional (NOT unempathetic). This isn’t easy. There will be times when you will need to be firm and administer a consequence or watch a natural consequence unfold that breaks your heart. This is one of the harder parts of parenting. Consistency and empathy will help your young adult learn that love and limits are not mutually exclusive. They can (and should!) coexist.

7 Practical Strategies for Setting and Enforcing Boundaries

Advice is great, but what about practical strategies? We’ve listed some practical boundaries below that can help you if your young adult resents or challenges the boundaries you’ve set:

1. Acknowledge Their Feelings Without Backing Down

Let them know you see them and understand their frustration. For example, if your child is upset about a curfew, you can say, “I can see that you’re upset about the curfew; you want more freedom, and that makes complete sense.” However! Realize that validating emotions doesn’t mean you agree to change the curfew. It’s there for a reason, whether the child agrees with it or not. Consistently enforcing a boundary will create mutual respect over time and build emotional maturity in your young adult–a very real part of life is the reality that we don’t always get everything that we want.

2. Revisit The “Why” Together

Calmly explain the reasoning behind the boundary. It’s also helpful to let them know that once they show that they can accept and respect the boundary, it can possibly be revisited when they show consistent responsibility.

3. Hold Steady And Stay Calm

You may have to come to terms with the fact that your child might dislike you for a while. Don’t internalize their resentment. If emotions are running high, there’s nothing wrong with returning to the conversation when emotions are less heated.

4. Pause Before Responding

Even a saying, “I need a minute to think,” can help defray high emotions and give you a small window of time to respond with intention instead of emotion.

5. Remind Yourself Of Your “Why”

Your child is learning valuable lessons from you about how to respond when under pressure or emotional stress. The moment will pass; tempers will cool. Stay calm and state the boundary simply and calmly. Try using the word “nevertheless.” For example, if your child is complaining about the social media time limit, you can listen carefully and show empathy, but say, “Nevertheless, the social media time limit is there to keep you safe.” Using “nevertheless” is a non-inflammatory way to enforce a boundary that shuts down arguing.

6. Emotionally Detach

Your child may yell, blame, throw things, or even guilt-trip—but their reaction isn’t your responsibility. Practice emotional detachment and deep breathing! Role-play with your spouse or good friend so that you know how you will respond and what you will say.

7. Enlist The Help Of A Professional

Mental health professionals can offer therapy, life coaching, or structured programs, such as the adventure therapy program we’ve developed at Pure Life.

Teaching Young Adults to Understand and Respect Boundaries

While it might be tough getting started, consistency, clarity, and follow-through will lead to emotional maturity and personal growth. To see what teaching young adults responsibility might look like in a family, consider the following scenarios:

Maria’s 19-year-old daughter, Becca, has agreed to pay $50 a month toward her phone bill now that she’s working part-time. After two months of non-payment and excuses, Maria says, “I’m happy to work with you as you learn responsibility, but if the payment isn’t made by the 5th of each month, I’ll have to suspend your line.” When the third month rolls around and no payment is made, Maria suspends the line. Becca is upset, but eventually takes ownership and starts making her payments on time and the emotional tug-a-war is over. In this example, Maria expected the child to be responsible. When that expectation went unmet, after a grace period, Maria followed through and this forced Becca to make a choice on how she wanted to move forward. She could pay her bill on time and have access to her phone, or she could decide not to pay and lose access; the decision is now hers.

Erik and his 21-year-old son, Adam, have an agreement: if Adam lives at home rent-free, he’s responsible for taking out the trash and cleaning the bathroom. After multiple weeks of missed tasks and reminders, Erik sits down with Adam and says, “I need you to follow through on your agreement to take out the trash and clean the bathroom. If chores aren’t done by Sunday night, I’ll need to start charging a small rent to cover what I end up doing myself.” Adam misses the next deadline, and Erik starts deducting a modest fee from Adam’s monthly spending money. After a few weeks, the chores are now getting done on time.

By tying boundaries to responsibilities, young adults begin to associate freedom with accountability. Be patient. As you can see in the examples above, this may take a little time for the boundary to be set, go unmet, and then patiently wait while the child decides what outcome he is willing to live with.

Guiding Without Gripping: How To Parent With Boundaries In Young Adulthood

Setting healthy boundaries for parents and young adults is one of the tougher tasks parents undertake, but there is support waiting for you. Some young adults need more structure, mentorship, and therapeutic support than parents have the bandwidth to provide. If your child falls into this camp, it’s okay. You’re not alone.

Pure Life’s holistic approach helps young people develop self-discipline, emotional regulation, respect for structure, and healthy relationships. Our adventure therapy model integrates boundary-setting, communication, and responsibility through experiential learning and natural consequences for young adults. Like the scenarios we talked about earlier, as the decision-making shifts more to the child, they begin to take ownership and start to thrive.

If your young adult is struggling, we can help! Reach out to us today to schedule a free consultation.