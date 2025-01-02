Integrating Adventure Therapy in Therapeutic Gap Year Programs

There’s been such a buzz about adventure therapy–for good reason! The combination of therapy and adventure is the perfect dynamic duo for promoting life skills and self-discovery. Because of its powerful dividends, adventure therapy has become increasingly popular among young adults–especially when taken in conjunction with a gap year.

Why is using adventure therapy in a gap year a great approach for young adults who are floundering, undecided, or simply can’t make the next move in life? A gap year is designed for self-exploration and personal growth, while adventure therapy delivers the therapeutic benefits of outdoor experiential activities. The dynamic pairing of nature-based therapy with adventure-based learning develops resilience, confidence, and emotional well-being while preparing young adults and adolescents for life’s future challenges.

What is Adventure Therapy in Gap Year Programs?

Adventure therapy takes a young adult out of their current environment and immerses them in the restorative lap of nature. Gap years are typically taken between high school and college, but they can also happen during the college years. It’s a time for recentering. But just taking the time away is not enough–this alone may not change your child’s outlook. It’s been said that it takes a village to raise a child, but in nature, your “village” is adventure activities like hiking, rafting, surfing, rappelling, and cultural immersion. Unlike traditional therapy, adventure therapy does not intend to diagnose mental health struggles or prescribe medication. Instead, adventure therapy focuses on changing your child’s state of mind to act from a place of strength and skill instead of fear and paralysis.

For example, hiking through pristine trails of unparalleled beauty encourages mindfulness. Mindfulness is a key to reducing stress and anxiety–both crippling mental health challenges that many young adults face. Or, if you are navigating turbulent waters on a rafting adventure, your young adult will learn how to gracefully step outside of their comfort zone. What your child stands to gain during experiential learning is how to manage fear and uncertainty in a controlled and safe way while building trust in their team. These types of adrenaline-fueled adventure activities promote problem-solving under pressure, boost confidence, and create a growth mindset.

Benefits of Adventure Therapy in Gap Year Programs

If you’re considering implementing adventure therapy into your gap year program, you can expect a whole slew of great benefits. Adventure therapy is well-known for fostering the following benefits:

Emotional Resilience and Coping Skills: When young adults participate in an adventure therapy gap year program that includes adventure activities, they learn to manage fear and develop coping strategies for high-pressure situations. By mimicking real-life stressors, experiential learning allows youth to practice emotional regulation and resilience in a supportive environment.

Leadership and Teamwork Abilities: When a young adult with low self-esteem and difficulty working in groups engages in an adventure therapy program that features team-based learning, like rafting, they learn essential communication and leadership skills. Leading a team helps boost self-confidence and a sense of purpose as they experience having a meaningful impact on their teammates.

Personal Development: During a gap year that utilizes adventure therapy, a young adult will learn how to work in groups, practice self-care, make their own food, do things they’ve never done before, overcome fear and doubt through experiential learning, and learn about new customs and cultures. Deep engagement in these activities develops self-confidence and independence that can be applied to future career or college experiences.

Stable Mental Health: Adventure therapy can improve anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. The Journal of Outdoor Environment Education found that “outdoor adventure education programs that contain activities perceived as risky by participants but undertaken in an environment of risk management and social support provide a holistic approach to protecting and enhancing adolescent mental health.” For example, take a young woman who is suffering from debilitating social anxiety. In her current life situation, this woman avoids group interactions out of fear of failure. But during an adventure therapy rock climbing session, with encouragement from the group, she completes the climb after being paralyzed at the base of the mountain. This accomplishment gives her a sense of control over her anxiety, helping her approach future social situations with confidence.

Making adventure therapy a part of your child’s gap year will challenge the status quo. It makes you pay attention–to what you want and the world around you. In a study conducted by The Journal of Adventure Education and Outdoor Learning, researchers show a deep connection between being in nature and higher levels of well-being. They find that “in terms of psychological benefits, interacting with nature increases self-esteem, mood, and positive affect (e.g., happiness, vitality) and reduces anxiety.” But that’s just the research. Here is what two of our participants had to say about how the adventure therapy program affected their life outlook:

“When I graduated my, what seemed to be a never-ending, senior year of high school, I was done mentally. Depression took control, and thankfully, Pure Life came into view. Being uncomfortable was beyond normal for me, but Pure Life showed me how I have a choice to let being uncomfortable ruin me or push me forward. By learning to accept the physical discomfort of being in the wilderness, I learned how to cope with my emotional discomfort so it would no longer hinder me from living.” – Female, 28 Years Old

“Before Pure Life, I was a young adult with no voice, no direction, and no passion. While at Pure Life, through one-on-one therapy, group therapy, and difficult yet rewarding physical challenges, I found the motivation to be the self I never thought I could be. Because of Pure Life, I am now confident, happy, and passionate about my life and what the future holds in store for me. I could not thank the Pure Life team enough for everything they have done for me.” – Male, 22 Years Old

How to Incorporate Nature and Adventure Therapy Into Your Gap Year

Because mindfulness is key to solid mental health, we find that nature is the perfect partner for our adventure therapy program. Not only do we immerse our participants in a whole new culture, but we also encourage nature-based reflection activities like meditation or journaling in nature. Those introspective periods and practical, experiential learning make this program so effective.

We wholeheartedly support gap years as a way to ground yourself and redefine your goals. However, if you skip the natural adventure element of your gap year, you will miss out on a wealth of experiential learning.

If you’re considering implementing adventure therapy into part of your gap year, be sure to ask these questions to get the adventure therapy program that’s right for you:

What are the goals of your program? What qualifications and training do your staff members have? Can you give me an example of what a week might look and feel like in your program? How do you ensure safety during adventure activities like rock climbing or rafting? What kind of emotional or therapeutic support is available? Do you tailor the program to meet individual needs? How are parents involved, and how can they communicate with their child during the program? Can you share with me how your program has helped a child that is similar to mine? What costs are associated with the program? What changes should I expect in my child upon completing your program?

Rediscover Yourself with Pure Life’s Adventure Therapy Gap Year Program

Pure Life was created to bring about change–to challenge the status quo and bring mental clarity. Mindfulness has become a lost art due to the advent of our digital, fast-paced era. But with Pure Life’s unique approach to integrating adventure therapy and nature immersion, we can bring about lasting change. Our program offers professional guidance in a culturally rich environment that harnesses the healing aspects of nature on mental health.

If your child is struggling to make the leap from childhood reliance to adulthood, paralyzed by decision-making, or struggles with mental health challenges like anxiety or depression, Pure Life’s adventure therapy program is the right spot for you. Our purpose is to recenter, reconnect, and refuel. So, if a therapeutic gap year is on your bucket list, make sure it includes adventure therapy–and you’ll rediscover what it truly means to live life to your fullest potential. Contact us today to schedule a free consultation!