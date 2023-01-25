Options For Families In The Middle Of A Behavioral Health Crisis

When your family is trying to navigate the depths and pains of a behavioral health crisis, the emotions can be overwhelming. What can make matters worse is when you don’t have a clear path forward–or any idea of the right next step to take for everyone involved. It can be a very difficult time for the entire family.

If you are a parent who is feeling lost, desperate, and in need of guidance, we can help you navigate the options available to you. Ultimately, choosing which one is best will depend on your family’s or loved one’s specific needs, circumstances, and financial abilities. If you are looking for options, here are a few, depending on circumstance and needs, that could be available to you.

Option 1: Hospitalization (Average Cost: $2500/day)

This is usually some form of lockdown, monitored and managed by qualified doctors and psychiatrists. This short-term effort aims to stabilize and clinically assess your child.

The average cost is $2,500 per day, which is usually covered by insurance. Hospitalization does have its pros and cons. For instance, it can be beneficial for someone in a full-blown mental health crisis, meaning that stabilization is crucial in order to prevent an escalation that could lead to suicide or other risky behaviors. However, hospitalization is not a good option for an adolescent or young adult who may be suffering from anxiety and depression but is relatively stable otherwise.

Option 2: Rehabilitation for Substance Abuse (Average Cost: $800-2000/day)

There are a number of good programs for substance abuse treatment, both by private and state-funded institutions. However, substance abuse treatment is very different from mental and behavioral health treatment.

For instance, if you send a child who is using cannabis as a form of self-medication or self-soothing to a full-blown addiction rehab facility, they are going to be exposed to young people who are addicted to much stronger drugs like meth and heroin. For a young person that is smoking too much pot and acting out, this is not a good option as they will be exposed to things that may encourage further exploration into substance use

Rehab is a good fit for kids whose life is in danger because of their hard-core substance abuse or for those who cannot communicate clearly or fully participate and engage in therapy due to the substances they are using.

Option 3: State-Run Residential Program (Cost Varies)

While the cost of these facilities may be less than a private residential program, many are already full and have long waiting lists. If you are in the middle of a behavioral health crisis, this is often not a viable option if you need immediate help.

Option 4: Intensive Outpatient (IOP) (Average Cost: $3,000 – $10,000 for an 8-12 week program)

Intensive outpatient programs are a good option for a young person who is willing to attend and fully engage. One benefit of an IOP program is that it is usually four to eight hours a day of intensive clinical support and supervision, and then the participant can go home and stay with their family. Another benefit is that insurance will usually cover IOP programs. The cost of this program depends on the length of stay and the severity of the disorder.

For a young person who is refusing to participate in or attend school, refusing to cooperate or talk with their parents, or refusing to engage in any kind of meaningful therapy this is not an appropriate option. This is an intensive option targeted toward youth that is deeply entrenched in addiction or contemplating self-harm. Or any youth that has behavioral health problems that have become life-threatening, like a child who is depressed and is considering suicide.

Option 5: Adventure Therapy/Therapeutic Gap Semester (Average Cost: $650/day)

Relying on decades of experience in the Costa Rican outdoor industry and the incredible science behind nature’s healing powers, Pure Life Adventure’s bicultural team provides a therapeutically sophisticated and holistic approach to helping adolescents and young adults struggling with depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, lack of motivation, executive function deficits, trauma, and substance abuse.

Pure Life provides highly effective treatment through traditional individual and group therapy with Masters level licensed therapists combined with nature-based experiential learning and adventure. Our integrated and dynamic approach to true healing includes an emphasis on fitness, mindfulness, important life skills, and cultural immersion.

Our students are individuals with very real challenges who are looking for lasting change through learning about and practicing self-efficacy. We seek to help youth discover the source of their struggles and create healthy pathways to a better life for good.