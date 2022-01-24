Pure Life Adventure Therapy Program Parent Visit

While it is an important part of Pure Life’s therapy for our participants to remove themselves from the surroundings and people they are used to, we recognize just how important parental involvement is in our therapy model.

Pure Life Adventure puts great value and importance on engaging participants’ parents in the therapy process. We ask that parent’s of our young adult’s have weekly calls with their child’s therapists. We also include parents in weekly parent support groups as well as an in-person parent visit a few months after the program begins.

We know that parents may be hesitant to send their child, who they are already worried about, to a foreign country with what feels like so many unknowns. This is why a parent visit to see the program in action is important! We want to assure parents that our adventure therapy program is providing healthy growth and improvement for their young adult. Seeing your child do the work during your parent visit will be amazing for you as well as your child. Truthfully, parent visits are one of our favorite parts of the Pure Life Adventure program.