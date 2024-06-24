Should My Affluent Teen Work During High School

Getting your first paycheck is an experience few of us forget. Those crisp dollar bills sliding smoothly into your wallet make it all worth it–especially when it comes to those hard-to-tolerate jobs like slinging burgers and shakes at fast food hot spot or working construction in the summer heat.

Teenagers work for many reasons–sometimes, they work to save up for big-ticket items, like their first car or college–other times, they may just need a little bit of pocket change, or maybe they are contributing to the financial landscape at home. Regardless of the reason, working as a teen comes with many benefits. Most parents recognize this and encourage a part-time job while in high school. Parents often worry that working part-time will create stress and impact grades. Teenagers are already busy. So, if your teen comes from an affluent household and can afford not to work, it begs the question: should teens work?

Most parents agree that it’s not 100 percent about the money. Money comes, and money goes. But what will stick with your child is the lifelong skills he develops as he dips his toe into the working world. Getting your first job is a milestone that can quickly impart life skills that lead to personal development and future work opportunities.

Benefits of Working During High School

Nine out of 10 wealthy parents believe it is important for teens to learn the value of money through hard work. If you’re on the fence, studies have shown that working part-time as a teenager can have a positive impact on the following:

1. Self Esteem

Getting paid for working hard builds self-confidence and boosts self-esteem.

2. Money Management

Developing money management skills is hard when there’s no money to manage. Having a paycheck forces a teen to decide how to spend it and to make and keep financial goals.

3. Time Management

Teenagers are super busy. Adding a job is another part of their lives that will require scheduling and time management skills to balance school, family, and friend engagements.

4. Sense of Responsibility

Your teen will likely get the opportunity to work in a team. As he works, he will learn to take responsibility for his tasks and understand how his responsibility affects other team members if he slacks off or skips work. This is a great time to build integrity and work on doing what you say you will do.

5. Better Grades

Research shows that teens who work up to 15 hours a week have better grades than their peers who don’t work.

6. Social Skills

Adapting to new social environments can help build deep social skills. As teens learn to work with peers from varying socioeconomic backgrounds, they gain leadership and empathy skills. They also learn how to advocate for themselves and how to solve human-centric problems that pop up at work, whether it be tolerating an annoying co-worker or communicating with a boss who is difficult to get along with.

Academic and Social Implications Of Teens Working

When it comes to academics, the most important thing to remember is that 15 hours a week is the sweet spot. Studies show that grades improve if teenagers work up to 15 hours a week, as opposed to their non-working peers. However, if working hours exceed 15, grades start to drop.

Juggling a part-time job, schoolwork, extracurriculars and sports, and social time with family and friends can be challenging. It’s extremely important that parents get involved, at least at first, to make sure the place of employment is safe and that their teenager is not working over 15 hours or slated to work too many nights or weekends.

Teens Working: Experience and Future Opportunities

While working at a young age provides plenty of short-term benefits, it can also equip your teen with real-world experience and opportunities that could set him apart from his peers. Future employers (and colleges!) want to get a sense of your child’s work ethic. Working at a young age shows drive, initiative, and a willingness to work. Future employers also know that working teens are more likely to develop strong soft skills like communication, time management, and responsibility.

In addition, working with employers can often open doors to future opportunities, as your child will work with professionals who have access to well-established networking pools. In business, who you know can make a difference in getting an interview or jumping the queue to get that coveted position without having to officially apply. Having a mentor or references from past employers can push your child to the top of the resume or college review pile.

The Drawbacks of Teen Work And How To Handle Them

Of course, every teen is different, and depending on how difficult your child finds school, adding part-time work on top of school pressure or heavy involvement in extracurriculars or sports might not be wise. But it’s worth the effort to strike the right balance if you can because the benefits of getting your teenager working at a young age often outweigh the disadvantages.

Parents can support teens by helping them find jobs that fit their interests, strengths, and schedules. As your teen gains valuable skills, you can watch from the sidelines and offer support if they need it.

Teen employment might not be for everyone, nor is every “teenage” job a good fit. Keep open lines of communication with your teen and check in every once in a while. Be alert to signs of stress, and make sure your teen is putting academics (and getting adequate sleep!) first.

