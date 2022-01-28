The Benefits of Equine Therapy

Horses have a strong emotional sense which allows Pure Life students to work on connections and relationships with their horse. As they build this relationship and connection, there are important benefits that will positively alter their future.

Improved Social And Emotional Awareness

Working with another living being, especially one who cannot communicate with words, requires focus, attentiveness, and reading social and emotional cues to ensure your horse and others are safe, happy, and focused.

Improved Communication Skills

Communication is key between participants, the horses, and the horse specialists. To ensure the safety and wellness of the participants and horses, communication skills are key.

Increased Empathy

Building a relationship with the horse is similar to that of caring for a family pet. You bond with the animal and learn to read its emotions and body language. When you understand their needs, when they are uncomfortable, etc., our empathy recognition increases and we learn to think outside of ourselves and care for others.

Increased Distress Tolerance

Equine therapy will help participants work on their ability to manage actual, or perceived distress. Building up a tolerance for distress will provide them with a life skill to successfully face other times of distress that are inevitable in life.

Learning To Trust Themselves And Others

Communication with a horse is much different than humans. Equine therapy creates a unique opportunity to build trust through actions and care with the horse. Both the horse and the student learn how to read one another’s cues and rely on another.