Three Parenting Styles That Will Wreck Your Teen’s Future

Every generation has made the same claim, but we think it’s fair to say that the world our Gen Z children are growing up in is vastly different from the one their parents grew up in. Youth aren’t being raised in a village of trusting adults, they are being raised by a steady diet of social media, material ease, and plenty of digital distractions that take the place of good old physical labor.

In today’s world, coaches can’t set boundaries, teachers can’t discipline, and parents are hovering over their child’s every move. It’s a system set up to create fragile youth, robbing our children of crucial self-development skills. These are good youth, with amazing potential that is being held hostage by the world we live in and parents’ good intentions that actually do more harm than good.

It may be hard to see your parenting habits fall within one of these categories, but chances are, you will probably see yourself reflected in at least one, if not two, of these parenting styles. We know it’s hard to acknowledge because your parenting efforts come from a place of love and concern. However, if your child is to succeed, you must learn how to let them fail, struggle with discomfort, or wrestle with an obstacle until they find their way through, and still be able to sleep at night.

It’s our job as parents to set expectations, but to do so with love and acceptance. Basic lessons like work before play, setting limits for recreation and free time, understanding your duty to your home and family, and showing good interpersonal skills (like no phones at the dinner table) will go a long way to helping your child develop a healthy sense of self-respect and life skills that will serve them throughout adulthood.

Despite the best intentions, parents can fall into patterns that don’t serve their teens in the long run.

Three Parenting Styles That Will Destroy Your Teen

These parenting styles are not new, however, they have become increasingly prevalent in today’s society. Our Executive & Admissions Director, Andrew Taylor, interviewed Maureen Brennan on the In the Trenches Podcast. Maureen is an educational consultant with 13 years of experience and a Masters in Experiential Therapy, making her well-suited to coach parents on how to understand and help a struggling adolescent or young adult.

In the conversation, Brennen talks about the parents that she counsels, noting that these parents are often well-intentioned. They love their children and want to create a nice, happy childhood. However, as parents strive to create this utopia, they rob their children of the experiences that eventually build the character traits of resilience and grit that will see them through hard times.

Some young adults lack the skills to work through problems or persist at a task after failing once, or even twice. In Brennen’s experience, the following parenting styles (helicopter, lawn mower, and snowplow) are one of the top three reasons why youth are not succeeding in today’s world.

Helicopter Parenting

Definition: A helicopter parent is one who pays close attention or “hovers” over all aspects of a child’s life.

Common Characteristics: Incessant worrying, usually about safety or education. Intense feelings of anxiety about a child’s problems (like an upcoming test). You constantly monitor your child and you are heavily involved in the child’s decision-making process.

Examples Of A Helicopter Parenting Style: You may complete part or all of your child’s homework, control friendships, constantly pick up after them, fight your child’s battles for them, or micromanage their work or school relationships.

Child Impact: This type of parenting style will rob your child of developing grit–in other words, the skill of persistently working through problems even when confronted with failure. These children will not develop the skills necessary to advocate for themselves–their needs, wants, and desires. They have low self-confidence and motivation, believing that they have little or no control over their lives.

Lawnmower Parenting

Definition: A lawnmower parent is one that will cut down any obstacle their child might face. These parents rush to intervene, saving the child from any potential inconvenience, problem, pain, or discomfort.

Common Characteristics: You become your child’s voice. You refuse to let your child solve their own problems. This type of parenting is overbearing and full of warnings about the future.

Examples Of A Lawnmower Parenting Style: You may complete homework for your child, email teachers to argue about grades, remove your child from difficult activities because you feel they will fail. You may ask for unreasonable accommodations, blame others for your child’s mistakes, and insert yourself between your child and other adults like teachers, coaches, or mentors.

Child Impact: These children do not develop critical-thinking skills. They learn to rely on an adult to perform basic functions, like household chores or making appointments. Because you are always their voice, they do not develop conflict resolution or interpersonal skills, culminating in a lack of confidence and motivation.

Snow Plow Parenting

Definition: A snowplow parent is one who is over-involved in all aspects of your child’s life.

Common Characteristics: In the hopes of securing success, these parents will attempt to minimize failure and steer around obstacles.

Examples Of A Snow Plow Parenting Style: Constantly shielding your child from consequences. For example, intervening if your child gets a bad grade or constantly contacting a teacher to ensure a good grade.

Child Impact: These children lack stress and time management skills, how to cope with failure, and critical decision making skills. They are used to getting their own way, and obstacles are a foreign concept to them.