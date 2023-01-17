Your Guide To Adventure Therapy

What Is Adventure Therapy

Adventure Therapy is a hands-on approach that utilizes wellness, community service, and exciting outdoor adventures like rappelling and white water rafting to create lasting and meaningful change. By combining individual and group therapy with the great outdoors, participants learn new coping strategies, behavior and emotional regulation, and leadership and life skills that lead to future success.

A unique aspect to our adventure therapy model at Pure Life is cultural immersion. We believe that exposure to a novel environment in conjunction with a new culture can be extremely helpful because many young adults and adolescents go about their lives without taking the time to consider perspectives outside of their own. When a young person’s life is interrupted and they are placed in a new environment with new circumstances, they can start to build new ways of looking at and responding to the world around them.

The foundational goal of our program is to plant a higher level of self-efficacy and grit deep into the identity and heart of your adolescent or young adult–in other words, you child will walk away from Pure Live with a heightened faith in their ability to complete tasks–hard tasks–and the resiliency to face life’s 21st century challenges with courage, determination, and from a place of inner peace.

But your child will not do it alone. Backed by a team of caring professionals, participants enrolled at Pure Life receive personalized care from our program’s clinically sophisticated and research driven model. Our therapists, along with highly skilled field staff, work together to develop methods, goals, and objectives that create healthy, effective, and lasting change. Apart from our team of professionals that administer a robust and sound therapeutic adventure model, your child has you. We value the parent-child relationship and work closely with parents to build strong family support systems and communication.